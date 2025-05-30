Seven Gujarat policemen, including PSI, booked in controversial four-year-old encounter case

Seven officers, including PSI Jadeja, were reportedly injured in the incident. However, the victims’ family alleged that the encounter was staged and refused to accept the bodies. Their petition to the Gujarat High Court ultimately led to the Dhrangadhra court ordering a formal complaint against the officers in April 2025.

Following the court’s directive, a case was filed on Thursday evening. Among those named are PSI Virendrasinh Jadeja, Rajesh Savjibhai, Shailesh Pahladbhai, Kirit Ganeshbhai, Digvijaysinh, Govindbhai, and Prahlad Prabhubhai. All are now under investigation for their roles in the encounter.

In response to the court's order, the family of the deceased expressed hope for justice. The daughter of the deceased said, “We have faith in the justice system. The court will take strict action against the police who killed my father and brother.”

As the investigation gains momentum, the possibility of arrests is reportedly imminent.