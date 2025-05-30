Torrential rains trigger fatal landslides, chaos across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc across parts of the Northeast on Friday, claiming two lives and prompting multiple state governments to issue advisories, close educational institutions and activate emergency protocols.
A retaining wall collapsed in the Thuampui locality of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring another. The injured individual was admitted to a hospital. Locals said the rains disrupted vehicular traffic in the area.
Mizoram has been experiencing continuous downpours over the past few days, forcing the state government to announce a temporary closure of all educational institutes. They remained shut on Thursday and Friday.
In neighbouring Nagaland, a 25-year-old truck driver from Assam was killed when a rock fell on his vehicle on the Dimapur-Kohima road on Friday morning.
In Assam, several localities in Guwahati were inundated, bringing normal life to a standstill. With the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the region on Friday and Saturday, several states issued precautionary advisories for the public.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) warned that continued rainfall could worsen waterlogging and increase the risk of tree falls and landslides in vulnerable areas.
“The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, ASDMA requests all the people of the state, especially Guwahati city dwellers, to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the ASDMA said in its advisory.
It urged commuters and long-distance travellers to avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents living in low-lying and hillside areas were advised to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.
In a similar advisory, the Manipur government urged citizens to stay informed and keep updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities. It further asked people to ignore rumours and remain calm.
“Reinforce old doors and windows and secure loose objects in your houses. Prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable foods, water, torch lights, first aid supplies, medicines for safety and survival. Stay away from flood and landslide-prone areas, rivers, and streams,” the advisory read.