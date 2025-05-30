Torrential rains trigger fatal landslides, chaos across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc across parts of the Northeast on Friday, claiming two lives and prompting multiple state governments to issue advisories, close educational institutions and activate emergency protocols.

A retaining wall collapsed in the Thuampui locality of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring another. The injured individual was admitted to a hospital. Locals said the rains disrupted vehicular traffic in the area.

Mizoram has been experiencing continuous downpours over the past few days, forcing the state government to announce a temporary closure of all educational institutes. They remained shut on Thursday and Friday.

In neighbouring Nagaland, a 25-year-old truck driver from Assam was killed when a rock fell on his vehicle on the Dimapur-Kohima road on Friday morning.

In Assam, several localities in Guwahati were inundated, bringing normal life to a standstill. With the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the region on Friday and Saturday, several states issued precautionary advisories for the public.