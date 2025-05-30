UP journalist, wife consume poison on cam over harassment' by SDM, two others

PILIBHIT: A local journalist and his wife here posted a video on social media accusing a sub-divisional magistrate, a nagar panchayat chairman and a contractor of harassment and consumed poison on camera on Thursday, police said.

According to officers from Barkheda police station, Israr alleged in the video that they were driven to taking the extreme step due to ongoing harassment by Bisalpur sub-divisional magistrate Nagendra Pandey, Barkheda nagar panchayat chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojwal and contractor Moin Hussain.

The couple was rushed to the district hospital, where Israr is said to be out of danger while his wife is in a critical condition, an officer said.

In the purported video, Israr claimed that he had recently published a news report on an alleged corruption in the Barkheda nagar panchayat, which he claimed caught the attention of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, Israr said he began to be harassed.

Hussain, Bhojwal and Pandey continuously threatened the family and falsely implicated them in a case, he claimed.

"We are drinking poison and ending our lives. Yogi ji, we need justice," Israr said in the video.