Uttarakhand court convicts three in Ankita Bhandari murder case, including son of former BJP minister

DEHRADUN: In a development that has sent ripples across Uttarakhand, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court convicted all three accused in the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The case dates back to September 2022, when Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, was brutally murdered. The court will pronounce the sentence later on Friday afternoon. Notably, the prime accused, Pulkit Arya, is the son of a former BJP Minister of State.

The shocking case surfaced on September 18, 2022, following the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari. She was employed as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort, located in the Yamkeshwar area of the Pauri district. Her body was later thrown into the Cheela Shakti Canal and recovered approximately a week later, triggering widespread outrage.

Before her murder, Ankita, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, had reportedly expressed concerns about the resort's activities and her safety. Following her death, a significant stir was created when her phone calls and chats came to light, hinting at the circumstances leading to her demise. "This verdict is a crucial step towards justice for Ankita," stated a legal observer, speaking anonymously. "The trial has been long and arduous."