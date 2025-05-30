Uttarakhand: Former BJP minister’s son, two others sentenced to life imprisonment in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: A court in Uttarakhand on Friday sentenced all three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to life imprisonment.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi in Kotdwar found the three accused — Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta — guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, Pulkit Arya, the prime accused, is the son of a former BJP minister in Uttarakhand.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict and directed them to collectively pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation to Ankita Bhandari’s family.

The case dates back to September 2022, when 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, was brutally murdered.

The incident came to light on September 18, 2022, when Ankita was reported missing. Her body was recovered a week later from the Cheela Shakti Canal, sparking widespread public outrage and protests across the state.

Prior to her death, Ankita, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, had reportedly expressed concerns about the activities at the resort and feared for her safety.