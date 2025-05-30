Uttarakhand: Former BJP minister’s son, two others sentenced to life imprisonment in Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: A court in Uttarakhand on Friday sentenced all three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to life imprisonment.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi in Kotdwar found the three accused — Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta — guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
Notably, Pulkit Arya, the prime accused, is the son of a former BJP minister in Uttarakhand.
In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict and directed them to collectively pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation to Ankita Bhandari’s family.
The case dates back to September 2022, when 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, was brutally murdered.
The incident came to light on September 18, 2022, when Ankita was reported missing. Her body was recovered a week later from the Cheela Shakti Canal, sparking widespread public outrage and protests across the state.
Prior to her death, Ankita, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, had reportedly expressed concerns about the activities at the resort and feared for her safety.
Following the initial outcry, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari. Based on the SIT’s investigation, a case was registered against resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, under serious charges including murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.
The police submitted a nearly 500-page chargesheet to the court, naming 97 witnesses. Of these, 47 witnesses were examined during the trial. Throughout the rigorous judicial proceedings—spanning more than two years and eight months—all three accused were consistently produced in court from jail.
A crucial point in the case was a reported dispute between Ankita and Pulkit Arya. According to the investigation, the conflict centered around Pulkit allegedly pressuring Ankita to provide "extra services" to an alleged VIP guest. Ankita had shared her concerns with a friend, Pushpdeep, who later confirmed her apprehensions in a video statement.
However, despite public speculation and demands for transparency, the investigation failed to uncover any substantial leads regarding the identity of the so-called "VIP." The BJP government later stated in the state assembly that the term "VIP" referred merely to a "VIP room" at the resort, not an individual.
The mystery deepened when Ankita’s mother publicly named a BJP leader in a video, sparking political controversy and reigniting demands for justice. “My daughter sought justice, and today, the court has shown a ray of hope,” she said emotionally in an earlier media interaction, following the life imprisonment verdict.
It is pertinent to note that the Vanantara Resort, where Ankita Bhandari worked was owned by Vinod Arya, a BJP and RSS leader and the father of the prime accused, Pulkit Arya. The resort was known to be frequented by numerous individuals, raising questions about the nature of activities conducted there.
In the wake of public outrage following the murder, the BJP stripped Vinod Arya of all party responsibilities.
One of the most controversial developments in the case occurred shortly after Ankita's murder, when the Vanantara Resort was demolished overnight using a bulldozer. The hasty demolition, carried out amid widespread anger on social media, raised serious concerns that key evidence may have been destroyed in the process.
Adding to the mystery were subsequent incidents of fire at a nearby resort and factory located close to the Cheela Canal in Ganga Bhogpur, the same area where Ankita’s body was found. These incidents fueled further speculation and suspicion about attempts to cover up the broader circumstances surrounding the case.