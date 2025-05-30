‘Won’t apologise if I am not wrong’: Kamal Haasan stands firm on Kannada-Tamil remark

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday stood firm on his controversial remark that Kannada was “born out of” Tamil, asserting that he will not apologise unless he believes he is wrong. His statement, made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, sparked sharp backlash in Karnataka, with pro-Kannada groups threatening to boycott the film and demanding an apology.

Responding to the outrage, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief, who is expected to enter the Rajya Sabha with the ruling DMK’s support next month, said he has faced such threats before and remains unfazed.

"I've been threatened before... but love will always triumph," Haasan said, reaffirming his affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. “Only those with an agenda would suspect otherwise.”

Haasan clarified that while he respects all southern languages and cultures, he stands by his statement and would only apologise if convinced he was in the wrong. “If I am wrong, I would apologise. If I’m not, I won’t,” he said.

The actor also emphasised his commitment to democratic values. “This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice,” he said.