‘Won’t apologise if I am not wrong’: Kamal Haasan stands firm on Kannada-Tamil remark

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday stood firm on his controversial remark that Kannada was “born out of” Tamil, asserting that he will not apologise unless he believes he is wrong. His statement, made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, sparked sharp backlash in Karnataka, with pro-Kannada groups threatening to boycott the film and demanding an apology.
Responding to the outrage, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief, who is expected to enter the Rajya Sabha with the ruling DMK’s support next month, said he has faced such threats before and remains unfazed.
"I've been threatened before... but love will always triumph," Haasan said, reaffirming his affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. “Only those with an agenda would suspect otherwise.”
Haasan clarified that while he respects all southern languages and cultures, he stands by his statement and would only apologise if convinced he was in the wrong. “If I am wrong, I would apologise. If I’m not, I won’t,” he said.
The actor also emphasised his commitment to democratic values. “This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice,” he said.
The row adds to the long-standing linguistic sensitivities between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where language is closely linked to cultural identity and pride. While Haasan’s comment drew strong criticism from Kannada groups and politicians, his refusal to backtrack signals his confidence in weathering the storm—politically and at the box office.
"We are trying to talk to him and help him understand that his words were deeply hurtful to Kannadigas. It is his moral responsibility to apologise," she added.
Actor-politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Thug Life' has sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.
Karnataka Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, who had also called for a ban on May 28, sent out a letter to KFCC.
A copy of the letter, which was made available to journalists on Thursday, stated that Haasan’s speech deeply hurt the sentiments of all Kannadigas.
"No matter how big a person is, one cannot tolerate such statements when it comes to our land, water and language. Kamal Haasan should immediately apologise to Kannadigas. And if he does not, the films in which he has acted should be banned immediately in Karnataka," read the letter.