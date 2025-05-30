YouTube-trained thief behind Rs 60.83 lakh Diamond heist caught

AHMEDABAD: A meticulously planned diamond heist worth Rs 60.83 lakh sent shockwaves through Rajkot’s gem industry in April but after a 45-day cat-and-mouse chase, police have finally nabbed the mastermind behind the theft. In a case that reads like a modern crime thriller, the thief guided by tips from jail inmates and tricks learned on YouTube pulled off the audacious burglary using a magnetic drill machine sourced from Mumbai.
The theft took place on the night of 10 April 2025, when the accused broke into a diamond factory on Rajkot’s Kotharia Ring Road. Gaining entry through a rear door, he cracked open the heavy-duty safe and disappeared without leaving behind any obvious trace.
Chaos erupted the following morning as senior police officials rushed to the scene. Ten teams were formed, and over 100 CCTV cameras in and around the vicinity were scanned yet none captured the thief. Investigators believe he carefully avoided detection by walking along a central road divider to steer clear of surveillance cameras.
With no digital or physical trail, the Crime Branch widened its net, reaching out to diamond traders across Saurashtra and South Gujarat. In parallel, officers began interrogating known criminals linked to diamond thefts. A breakthrough came when an inmate at Rajkot jail revealed that fellow prisoner Ajay Nayaka had previously enquired about committing a “perfect heist” without being caught on CCTV.
Further investigation uncovered Nayaka’s unconventional methods. While in prison, he had received advice from fellow inmates and studied burglary techniques on YouTube. He was specifically told to use a magnetic drill machine a high-powered tool capable of piercing reinforced safes. Nayaka travelled to Mumbai to procure the device, returning to Rajkot to carry out the plan with surgical precision.
A repeat offender with several previous cases, Nayaka was difficult to trace. He had no mobile phone, no family contact, and no fixed residence. However, surveillance on his known associates in Surat and Valsad eventually led investigators to Umerpada, where he was hiding. As police closed in, Nayaka made a desperate attempt to escape by leaping from a second-floor building, injuring his hand. He was arrested and brought back to Rajkot for questioning.
During interrogation, he admitted to conducting multiple recces of the factory. He had even camped atop a neighbouring shed to study entry and exit points. After two failed attempts, he succeeded on his third try on 10 April. Post-heist, he lay low for over an hour, hiding in a pit near the scene. He then made his way on foot to City Road, travelled to Surat and Valsad in search of buyers, but failed to secure a favourable deal.
Eventually, Nayaka returned to Rajkot, where he buried the stolen diamonds in a pit near an abandoned factory. On 29 May, police recovered diamonds and other valuables worth Rs 61.09 lakh based on his confession.
Ajay Nayaka has now been charged under Sections 305(A), 331(4) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), marking the closure of one of Rajkot’s most calculated diamond thefts to date.