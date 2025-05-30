YouTube-trained thief behind Rs 60.83 lakh Diamond heist caught

AHMEDABAD: A meticulously planned diamond heist worth Rs 60.83 lakh sent shockwaves through Rajkot’s gem industry in April but after a 45-day cat-and-mouse chase, police have finally nabbed the mastermind behind the theft. In a case that reads like a modern crime thriller, the thief guided by tips from jail inmates and tricks learned on YouTube pulled off the audacious burglary using a magnetic drill machine sourced from Mumbai.

The theft took place on the night of 10 April 2025, when the accused broke into a diamond factory on Rajkot’s Kotharia Ring Road. Gaining entry through a rear door, he cracked open the heavy-duty safe and disappeared without leaving behind any obvious trace.

Chaos erupted the following morning as senior police officials rushed to the scene. Ten teams were formed, and over 100 CCTV cameras in and around the vicinity were scanned yet none captured the thief. Investigators believe he carefully avoided detection by walking along a central road divider to steer clear of surveillance cameras.