All seven NCP MLAs merge with ruling NDPP in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: All seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland merged with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Saturday.

Following this development, the NDPP’s strength rose to 32 in the 60-member House. The NDPP rules the state together with the BJP.

The seven NCP legislators are Namri Nchang, Picto Shohe, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe, Y Mankhao Konyak, A Pongshi Phom, P Longon and S Toiho Yeptho.

Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer in an order, said he had received letters from the seven MLAs wherein they unanimously decided to merge with the NDPP.

“The Hon'ble Members have presented themselves before me… Moreover, I have also received a letter from Shri Chingwang Konyak, president, NDPP, confirming this fact. Since the NDPP has accepted and requested the Speaker to kindly issue necessary orders, I am satisfied that the claim of merger is a fit case for acceptance,” the Speaker said.

“…I hereby declare the merger of all the 7 (Seven) Hon'ble Members as mentioned above with the NDPP with effect from 31.05.2025,” he further said.