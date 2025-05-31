Anti-drone technology installed to protect Taj Mahal from aerial attacks during wartime

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the Indo-Pak military face-off following Operation Sindoor, security agencies recognising the potential threat to national monuments have installed anti-drone technology at the Taj Mahal in Agra to safeguard the UNESCO World Heritage Site against possible aerial attacks during times of war.

According to district police sources, the system has a range of eight kilometres and is capable of a ‘soft kill’ neutralising any aerial threat that comes within 500 metres of the main dome of the iconic monument.

This development follows heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month, after India conducted airstrikes that destroyed nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistani territory. The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The anti-drone system, supplied by the security headquarters, was successfully tested during a trial run and demonstrated effective detection and neutralisation capabilities.