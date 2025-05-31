Anti-Maoist strike force in Chhattisgarh DRG counters multiple challenges during intensified operations

BASTAR: This year, 21 May emerged as an epoch-making day marked by exceptional operational efficiency in the ongoing battle against India’s single biggest internal security challenge, the CPI (Maoist).

On that day, the valiant District Reserve Guard (DRG) in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar eliminated the dreaded supreme commander of the Naxals, Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, who was the general secretary of the banned outfit.

The DRGs are well-trained forces with combat capabilities raised in the strife-torn Bastar zone with a mission, to take on the Maoist challenge that has persisted as a virtual war against the state for over four decades.

The DRG, a special combat team of the Chhattisgarh police force, came into existence in 2012 in Narayanpur and Kanker.

Witnessing its effective and successful outcome, it was later established in the remaining five districts, Bijapur, Jagdalpur, Sukma, Kondagaon, and Dantewada, across the Bastar range. They operate under the command of the respective district police chiefs.