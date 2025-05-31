BJP's minority front chief Jamal Siddiqui offers chaddar at Salar Ghazi's dargah, calls him 'saint' amid ban on fair

BAHRAICH: Amid a ban by the district administration on the fair held at the tomb of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi in Bahraich, the national president of BJP Minority Front, Jamal Siddiqui, offered a 'chaddar' at the dargah on the occasion of Urs and said he considers Ghazi a "saint".

On May 3, the Bahraich district administration denied permission for the annual 'Jeth Mela' traditionally held at the dargah.

In an official statement, the administration cited the prevailing atmosphere of public anger following incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Sambhal violence and concerns surrounding the amended Waqf Act as the reasons.

The Jeth Mela, originally scheduled to take place from May 15 to June 15, was expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims from India and abroad.

Replying to queries, Siddiqui told reporters that there can be a ban on the fair, but there is no ban on Urs.

"People are coming for pilgrimage. Syed Sahab's status is very high. Lakhs of people come here to pay obeisance and have benefited from him. I have also come here to pray with my father," he said.