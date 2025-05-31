Class against pregnancy among minors in Jharkhand schools

RANCHI: In a government initiative to discourage minor girls from getting pregnant, special awareness classes will be held in schools in the tribal-dominated Khunti of Jharkhand.

According to education department officials, the schools will also utilise parent-teacher meetings, conducted on the 25th of every month, to inform parents about their girls’ safety. The department also considers hiring counsellors to advise the minor girls, believing they suffer from a psycho-sexual problem.

District Education Officer Aprupa Chaudhary stated that the order, currently in the drafting stage, will be issued once schools reopen after the summer vacation.

“As it is a problem among minors, it is also important to create awareness among the children as well as their parents. Therefore, we have decided to hold a special period of the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) every Tuesday, dedicated to creating awareness among children. They will be told how early pregnancy or early relationship will affect their future and make an adverse impact on their health,” Chaudhary said.

She said the decision was taken following reports that a vast number of minor girls were getting pregnant and giving birth to children. Most live with their parents, while a few live with their minor husbands or partners. Notably, addiction to alcohol and “hadia” (rice beer) causes parents to ignore their children’s welfare. The youngsters roam around in the jungle with their friends and get pregnant accidentally, though consensually, due to ignorance.