CPI(M) alleges Bengali-speaking Muslims 'pushed back' without verification in post-Pahalgam crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday alleged that Bengali-speaking Muslims are being targeted without any verification and demanded that the government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to laid-out procedures.

In a statement, the Politburo of CPI(M) said it condemns the "inhuman 'push-back' and deportation of suspected Bangladeshi citizens".

"The government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to the well-laid out procedures," it said.

The Left party alleged that in the "aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP-led state governments and the central government are targeting particularly Bengali-speaking Muslims and without any verification, pushed them to Bangladesh".

According to reports, some genuine Indian citizens too are arrested and pushed into Bangladesh, it alleged.

"Even those citizens who were declared foreign nationals by the foreigners tribunals, but whose appeals are still pending before the high court in Assam and the Supreme Court, have been forcibly pushed back. This should not be allowed," it said.