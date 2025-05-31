CPI(M) demands proper rehabilitation of Madrasi Camp residents ahead of demolition drive

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) has alleged non-compliance of court-mandated rehabilitation guidelines for the residents of Madrasi Camp, a jhuggi cluster in South Delhi where a demolition drive is to begin on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit said the flats allotted to some of the displaced families in Narela were in a "deplorable" condition and lacked essential facilities like water, electricity, doors, and windows.

The CPI(M) cited the Delhi High Court's May 9 order that directed concerned authorities to ensure proper rehabilitation of affected residents before carrying out the demolition along the Barapullah drain.

The order asked agencies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to ensure that basic amenities, including fixtures and fittings, were available in the allotted flats by May 20.

The party said that 215 of the total 350 households were given allotments, "but the infrastructure was unfit for habitation, especially during Delhi's extreme weather."

"Residents cannot be expected to move into housing that is still underprepared and unsafe," said the party, adding that this could potentially create law and order issues if demolition begins as per schedule on June 1.

The PWD has reportedly put up notices announcing demolition from 7.30 am on Sunday, the party said.