CPIML-Liberation eyes expansion in north Bihar, aims to contest 40 seats in 2025 polls

NEW DELHI: With Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) negotiating seat-sharing talks for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPIML-Liberation) is preparing to contest at least 40 seats.

Riding on its strong performance in 2020, winning 12 out of the 19 seats it contested, the party’s general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is looking to expand its influence in more districts across north and northwest Bihar.

Confident of improving its tally in the forthcoming contest, he said that the party has been working on the ground, representing the aspirations and demands of the people of the state.

“Last time, we contested 19 seats and won 12. The Congress, by contrast, got 70 and got 19. So, this is a general perception that wherever CPIML contests, that actually improves the performance of the entire coalition in that area… Our strike rate is high. In that area, where we are, you'll find that the Congress, RJD have also done better. So, this is the general perception, I guess, that CPIML should get more seats this time,” said Bhattacharya.

Currently, CPIML-Liberation’s strength is concentrated in 12 districts, mostly in south Bihar, with limited presence in regions such as Mithila and Champaran. Bhattacharya said the party aims to broaden its reach across Bihar, particularly in areas it did not contest previously.