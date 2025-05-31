Fake cops meet real consequences: SOG impersonators busted by real Gujarat police

AHMEDABAD: Two ambitious youths decided to play cops and rob credibility, as they roamed the city impersonating Gujarat’s Special Operations Group.

Their undercover dreams hit a reality check when the real police caught wind of their charade. The result? A swift arrest and a rough lesson in law enforcement cosplay, complete with the seizure of their proudly fake ID cards. Turns out, pretending to be the SOG doesn’t quite work when the real SOG shows up.

