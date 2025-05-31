Fake cops meet real consequences: SOG impersonators busted by real Gujarat police

AHMEDABAD: Two ambitious youths decided to play cops and rob credibility, as they roamed the city impersonating Gujarat’s Special Operations Group.
Their undercover dreams hit a reality check when the real police caught wind of their charade. The result? A swift arrest and a rough lesson in law enforcement cosplay, complete with the seizure of their proudly fake ID cards. Turns out, pretending to be the SOG doesn’t quite work when the real SOG shows up.
In a swift crackdown, Ahmedabad’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two individuals who were impersonating head constables to dupe unsuspecting citizens.
The accused were found carrying fake police identity cards stamped with the insignia of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), sparking alarm over the misuse of official symbols.
Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team intercepted Nayan Parmar of Saraspur and Gaurang Bhil at Ahmedabad City’s Narol-Naroda Road. Both men were detained and frisked on the spot, leading to the recovery of forged police ID cards identifying them as head constables of the "SOG" unit.
Further interrogation revealed the duo’s intent: using their fake identities to extort and deceive the public. The investigation then led to a third name, Naresh Partida of Sardarnagar, who allegedly crafted the counterfeit IDs for the two five months ago.
SOG officials have seized the fake ID cards, both bearing the IGP emblem, and registered a case against all three individuals. An in-depth investigation is now underway to trace the extent of the fraud and identify any further links.