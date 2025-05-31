For talks, Pakistan should hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday again clarified that if there are talks with Pakistan, they will “only be on terrorism and PoK” and maintained that “if Pakistan is serious about talks, it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India so that justice is served”.

He asserted: “Both of them are not only in India’s list of ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’, they are also UN Designated Terrorists. Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks, has been brought to India recently. Hafiz Saeed is also guilty of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and justice must be done for his crimes.”

Addressing officers and sailors on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the Goa coast, Singh refered to Operation Sindoor, saying, “Operation Sindoor is not just military action, but India’s frontal assault against terrorism, and if Pakistan resorts to anything evil or unethical, it will, this time, face the firepower and ire of the Indian Navy.”

Commending the Indian Navy’s “silent service” during Operation Sindoor, the minister said the Navy’s aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea during Operation Sindoor, along with its unmatched maritime domain awareness and supremacy, confined the Pakistani Navy to its shores.