Fossil fuels induced Black Carbon melt Himalayan snows, says study

NEW DELHI: A recent report indicates that Black Carbon emissions have raised snow surface temperatures by 4°C over the past two decades, accelerating the melting processes of Himalayan glaciers, particularly in the Eastern and Central Himalayas.

Delhi-based research organisation Climate Trend study analysis examined NASA satellite data of the Himalayan glaciers from 2000-2023 to evaluate the impact of Black Carbon emissions resulting from burning biomass and fossil fuels.

The study – ‘Impact of Black Carbon on Himalayan Glaciers: A 23-Year Trends Analysis’ shows that Black Carbon (BC) concentration in the region rose significantly from 2000 to 2019. Further, the levels see relative stabilisation between 2019 and 2023, suggesting a possible plateau in emissions or a change in atmospheric conditions.

According to the report, the average snow surface temperatures in the Himalayan snow peaks have increased by more than 4°C over the last two decades, from an average of -11.27°C (2000–2009) to -7.13°C (2020–2023).

The overall mean temperature increase over the 23 years was -8.57°C. Regions with higher Black Carbon deposition have higher snow surface temperatures and lower snow depth.

Hence, more Black Carbon means higher surface temperature, more snow melt, and reduced snow depth. The research reveals that black carbon particles darken snow surfaces, lower their reflectivity (albedo), and make them absorb more solar radiation, which results in faster snow melt.