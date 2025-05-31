India reports over 2,700 active Covid cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi reporting highest numbers

Coronavirus cases have been rising in India after months of lull, with infections witnessing a five-fold jump and crossing the 1,000-mark in the end of May. The surge has continued since, with active cases nearing 3,000, with Kerala leading the latest spike, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi. Government data shows a rapid rise over just four days, from 1,010 cases on May 26 to 2,710 on May 30, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the latest Health Ministry data, Kerala leads the Covid-19 surge with 1,147 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (424), Delhi (294), and Gujarat (223). Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have 148 cases each, while West Bengal has reported 116. Rajasthan (51), Uttar Pradesh (42), and Puducherry (35) follow, along with Haryana (20), Andhra Pradesh (16), and Madhya Pradesh (10).

Smaller counts have been recorded in Goa (7), Odisha (5), Punjab (4), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Telangana (3), Arunachal Pradesh (3), and Chandigarh (1). Mizoram and Assam each have two active cases, while Uttarakhand has two as well. Notably, Sikkim has zero active cases, and no cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar or Himachal Pradesh. The data for Bihar remains unavailable.

Seven deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the first five months of 2025 to 22. Maharashtra accounted for two of these fatalities, while Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu reported one death each. The rise in deaths comes amid a sharp increase in active cases across several states, underscoring growing concerns over the fresh wave of infections.

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Behl had earlier said that the severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry.

On the new Covid variants being traced, he said genome sequencing of samples in the west and south have shown that the new variants are not severe and are Omicron sub-variants. These are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. The first three are more prevalent, Dr Behl said.

Dr Behl also added that the ICMR's nationwide respiratory virus sentinel surveillance network is keeping a watch on emerging infections and pathogens.