'India’s stability, unity, strength rooted in Constitution,' says CJI; calls it duty to ensure justice reaches last citizen

LUCKNOW: Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai on Saturday attributed the country’s stability, unity, and strength during various crises to the Indian Constitution, asserting that it was the Constitution that saved India while neighbouring countries witnessed upheavals.

“Today we see what is the condition of our neighbouring countries. India is making a journey towards development after independence. Whenever there has been a crisis in the country, it has remained united and strong. The credit for this should be given to the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Gavai was speaking at a function at the Allahabad High Court to mark the inauguration of a multi-storey complex housing 2,500 chambers for lawyers and a multi-level parking facility.

The event was attended by top legal luminaries including Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court judges, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and senior state bureaucrats.

The CJI said the Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, played a significant role in India’s development and growth journey.

“When the Constitution was being made and its final draft was presented before the Constituent Assembly, at that time, some people used to say that the Constitution is too federal while some used to say that it is too unitary. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had replied that the Constitution was neither wholly federal nor wholly unitary. But one thing I can tell you is that we have given a Constitution which will keep India united and strong both in times of peace and war,” said the CJI.