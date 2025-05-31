JP Nadda hails Rajasthan’s double-engine government, draws flak from Opposition

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda visited Jaipur on Saturday for a one-day tour. During his visit, he praised the BJP-led "double engine" government in Rajasthan, highlighting the role of policy-making and the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Speaking to reporters at Jaipur airport, Nadda said that Operation Sindoor, along with the earlier surgical and air strikes, had shown that India would not hesitate to retaliate if provoked. “If anyone raises an eye towards India, we will respond by entering their territory. Operation Sindoor is still ongoing,” he said.

At a program held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Nadda emphasised the importance of policy-makers in driving development. “It’s not just about making Bhajanlal Sharma the Chief Minister. It’s about placing a committed worker of our ideology at the helm — someone who, along with his team, is serving Rajasthan under the leadership of Modi ji,” he said.

He described the Rajasthan government's schemes, particularly those aimed at women's empowerment, as a model for the nation. “Initiatives like ‘Garbh Ki Pathshaala’ are transformational and will bring significant change to society,” Nadda said.