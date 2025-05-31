JP Nadda hails Rajasthan’s double-engine government, draws flak from Opposition

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda visited Jaipur on Saturday for a one-day tour. During his visit, he praised the BJP-led "double engine" government in Rajasthan, highlighting the role of policy-making and the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Speaking to reporters at Jaipur airport, Nadda said that Operation Sindoor, along with the earlier surgical and air strikes, had shown that India would not hesitate to retaliate if provoked. “If anyone raises an eye towards India, we will respond by entering their territory. Operation Sindoor is still ongoing,” he said.
At a program held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Nadda emphasised the importance of policy-makers in driving development. “It’s not just about making Bhajanlal Sharma the Chief Minister. It’s about placing a committed worker of our ideology at the helm — someone who, along with his team, is serving Rajasthan under the leadership of Modi ji,” he said.
He described the Rajasthan government's schemes, particularly those aimed at women's empowerment, as a model for the nation. “Initiatives like ‘Garbh Ki Pathshaala’ are transformational and will bring significant change to society,” Nadda said.
Later, addressing a function marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar, Nadda praised her legacy in education and women's empowerment and asserted that the Rajasthan government is working in a similar direction.
However, Nadda’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie said, “Today, JP Nadda finally spoke from his heart and revealed what the BJP has been hiding. His statement reflects the internal conflict within the Rajasthan BJP. What we have been saying for the past 17 months—that the government is being remote controlled from Delhi and Gujarat—has now been confirmed by the BJP President himself.”
Julie further remarked, “Bhajanlal Sharma is merely a figurehead. The real decisions and power lie with a special group in the ‘Delhi Darbar’.
Ever since the Bhajan Lal-led BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, the Congress has called it a 'Parchi Sarkar' to allege that all vital decisions are being taken by the BJP top brass in Delhi, who send instructions on chits or parchis. While the BJP denied the charge, the debate over Parchi Sarkar continues unabated in Rajasthan, and the Nadda visit could well sharpen this debate.