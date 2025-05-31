Nation

Man walking around with sister-in law's severed head arrested in West Bengal

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused.
Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | Express Illustrations)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: A man was arrested on Saturday in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after he was found walking around with the severed head of his sister-in-law, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the man was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law.

Locals alerted the police after they found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality, he said.

"Initial probe revealed that the accused had engaged in a scuffle with the woman, who is his sister-in-law, last night. He beheaded the woman with a sickle-like object. We are probing the incident. A forensic team is visiting the place where the crime took place," the police officer said.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused.

West Bengal
woman murdered
severed head
sister-in-law murdered

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com