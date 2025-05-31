Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari’s UP MLA seat in peril after two-year jail term in hate speech case

LUCKNOW: Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari, was on Saturday convicted by a local court in Mau district, eastern Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a hate speech case filed during the 2022 UP Assembly elections. He has been sentenced to two years in prison, which is likely to result in the loss of his Assembly membership.

Abbas’s election agent, Mansoor Ansari, who was present on stage during the controversial speech, was also convicted in the case and sentenced to six months in jail. Meanwhile, Abbas’s younger brother, Umer Ansari, who was also present at the venue of the public meeting, was acquitted by the court.

According to Abbas Ansari’s lawyer, Daroga Singh, both Abbas and Mansoor submitted bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each and were granted bail.

Ansari was booked after delivering a poll speech in which he allegedly threatened state government officials with consequences if a Samajwadi Party government came to power.

The speech was delivered during the campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls, when OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and had been allotted the Mau seat to contest.

However, under pressure from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, SBSP fielded SP candidate Abbas Ansari on its symbol from Mau Sadar.