Seven killed in Arunachal landslide

GUWAHATI: Seven people were killed when a landslide struck their vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The incident occurred along the Bana–Seppa Road late on Friday night. The deceased were from two families, and four of them were children, according to official sources.
All the bodies were recovered by rescue teams following overnight efforts. A second passenger vehicle narrowly escaped after also being caught in the landslide.
Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state, expressed their condolences.
“It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH-13 between Bana and Seppa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace,” Natung posted on X.
Rijiju wrote: “Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss.”
Arunachal Pradesh along with other states in the Northeast has been severely affected by incessant rainfall over the past few days.