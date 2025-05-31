Seven killed in Arunachal landslide

GUWAHATI: Seven people were killed when a landslide struck their vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred along the Bana–Seppa Road late on Friday night. The deceased were from two families, and four of them were children, according to official sources.

All the bodies were recovered by rescue teams following overnight efforts. A second passenger vehicle narrowly escaped after also being caught in the landslide.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state, expressed their condolences.