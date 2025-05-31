Heavy rain causes floods in parts of Assam, five killed in landslides

GUWAHATI: Five persons have been killed in landslides in Assam in the last 24 hours as incessant rain has led to floods in six districts, affecting over 10,000 people, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all five deaths have been reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had on Friday said that three women were killed in a landslide in Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

He had said that several agencies were working to provide relief and rescue to affected people as massive waterlogging was reported from most localities in the city on Friday.

The ASDMA bulletin said floods in urban areas have been reported in five revenue circles of three districts  Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Cachar.

A total of 10,150 people have been affected, with two camps and one relief distribution centre being opened.

Floods in urban areas have also been reported in eight revenue circles of three districts, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Golaghat, the bulletin said.

Nearly 2,000 people have been affected, though no camps or relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit urban areas till now.

One ring bandh' (a type of dyke) has been breached under the North Lakhimpur revenue circle.

NDRF and SDRF personnel have been evacuating people in different affected parts, the bulletin added.