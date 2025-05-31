TMC government being lenient over Anubrata Mondal issue: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed ire over TMC leader Anubrata Mondal not reporting to the police despite being summoned on Saturday in connection with his alleged "derogatory and abusive" language during a telephonic conversation with a police officer.

He also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is being lenient on the issue.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, told reporters that had it been the regime of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, a foul-mouthed and abusive person like Mondal, "who had demeaned the women of state by making despicable comments about the women family members of the officer", would have been collared and dragged to the police station and arrested.

"If you hear the conversation with IC Liton Halder, you will feel disgusted that such words can be uttered by a senior politician of the ruling party in the state. But it shows how the Trinamool Congress actually looks down on women. It also shows how it shields thug elements like Anubrata from the hands of law. Already there are attempts to cover up the issue and ensure he is not subjected to stringent punishment," he said.

Former Congress MP and former WBPCC chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Anubrata should be dragged to the police station. No action seems to have been taken against him by the administration even after 48 hours have elapsed after the incident. This is condemnable," he said.