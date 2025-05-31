Torrential rains wreak havoc in NE, five killed

GUWAHATI: Torrential rains battered parts of the Northeast on Friday, claiming five lives and forcing state governments to issue advisories and activate emergency protocols.

A retaining wall collapsed, killing one person in Thuampui locality of Mizoram capital Aizawl. In Nagaland, a rock fell on a truck on a national highway, killing a 25-year-old driver from Assam, officials said.

A 16-year-old drowned at a pond in Tripura. Two deaths occurred in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. A woman died in a landslide while a man drowned while attempting to cross a river.

The roads in localities of Guwahati turned into rivers, disrupting life. With the IMD forecasting more rains in the next 48 hours, Assam and other states in the region issued advisories. Parts of Manipur, particularly Imphal Valley, also witnessed flooding after rains.