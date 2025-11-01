BJP indulged in divisive politics but failed to distract people, so stealing votes: Priyanka Gandhi at Bihar rally

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday launched her campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections, targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and reiterating allegations of "vote theft."
Addressing a poll rally at Begusarai, the Congress leader claimed that the BJP has resorted to "stealing votes" as they failed to distract people from real issues by "indulging in divisive politics."
"They first divided people, went to war, but couldn't divert attention from real issues, so they are now stealing votes," Priyanka said.
Reiterating that the BJP-led NDA government is "playing divisive politics" Priyanka alleged that they are "propagating fake nationalism" to win elections and divert people's attention.
"What do top NDA leaders talk about when they come here? Either they talk about 20 years in the future or the past. They criticise Nehru ji, Indira ji, but they do not raise issues like unemployment, migration," she asked.
"Let me also talk about the past. Who set up the factories? Who established IITs and IIMs? The answer is the Congress and Nehru ji," she said.
She stressed that the mass deletion of voters through the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar amounted to a "breach of people's rights."
The Congress leader also alleged that there is "no double-engine government in the state" as it is being controlled by the BJP from Delhi.
"There is no double-engine (government) in Bihar, but only a single engine... everything is controlled from Delhi. Neither are you being heard nor is your CM Nitish Kumar respected," she alleged.
Bihar contributed so much to the country's growth, but the state "was not developed as it should have been," she claimed.
"Don't get fooled by promises of the government in Bihar," Priyanka said.
Claiming that privatisation is rampant in the NDA rule, she alleged, "The PM handed over big PSUs to his corporate friends."
