BSP chief Mayawati rallies OBC leaders, criticises BJP, SP for casteist politics

LUCKNOW: Keeping her party in action mode while preparing for the big battle of 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has been holding meetings with different caste and community groups to muster support.

She organised and presided over such a meeting with OBC leaders here on Saturday. In the meeting, the BSP chief urged them to go full throttle and make all possible efforts to connect the OBC community with the party.

The BSP chief also said that the upper castes, including all the forward classes, would automatically join the party. Mayawati attacked the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP, calling their ideology “driven by a casteist mentality.”

As per party sources, nearly 250 party office-bearers attended the Backward Class Society Brotherhood Organisation meeting that lasted for over an hour. The gathering included district officials of BAMCEF and OBC mandal and district coordinators from across 75 districts.