BSP chief Mayawati rallies OBC leaders, criticises BJP, SP for casteist politics

LUCKNOW: Keeping her party in action mode while preparing for the big battle of 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has been holding meetings with different caste and community groups to muster support.
She organised and presided over such a meeting with OBC leaders here on Saturday. In the meeting, the BSP chief urged them to go full throttle and make all possible efforts to connect the OBC community with the party.
The BSP chief also said that the upper castes, including all the forward classes, would automatically join the party. Mayawati attacked the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP, calling their ideology “driven by a casteist mentality.”
As per party sources, nearly 250 party office-bearers attended the Backward Class Society Brotherhood Organisation meeting that lasted for over an hour. The gathering included district officials of BAMCEF and OBC mandal and district coordinators from across 75 districts.
Besides Mayawati, BSP state president Vishwanath Pal was also present at the meeting. However, the party’s national coordinator and vice-president Akash Anand and the party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra did not attend the meeting. Akash’s absence was attributed to his alleged engagement in the Bihar elections.
Earlier, Mayawati had held a meeting with Muslim leaders two days ago. In that meeting, she had told the Muslim community that if they wanted to defeat the BJP, they should vote for the BSP and not for the SP. “Supporting SP would be a waste of your votes,” she reportedly said.
This was Mayawati’s fifth major event in a month. She held a big rally in Lucknow on October 9. On October 16, 19, and 30, she held crucial meetings chalking out strategies for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state due next year, followed by the state assembly elections. All the previous meetings were attended by over 400 leaders.
At Saturday’s meeting, Mayawati also discussed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.