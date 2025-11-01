CBI arrests key accused in cyber fraud targeting Japanese nationals

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dwibendu Moharana for allegedly cheating Japanese citizens through fake customer service calls under the guise of providing them with technical support.

Moharana, who had been absconding since May this year, was arrested at Bhubaneswar airport on Thursday upon his return from the UAE.

According to officials, he was allegedly the mastermind behind an illegal Noida-based call centre, VoIP Connect Pvt Ltd, that impersonated technical support executives of reputed multinational companies to extort money from unsuspecting victims abroad.

Moharana’s name surfaced during the agency’s raids on May 28 this year at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, which led to the arrest of six operatives. The accused had fled India a day later, evading investigators as the Noida call centre was busted.