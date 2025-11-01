Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launches Viksit Madhya Pradesh@2047 vision document

The CM also launched the MP e-Seva Portal, providing all government services to citizens on one platform simply and transparently, and the Invest MP 3.0 Portal, which simplifies digital investment and industrial services. He also inaugurated the “Wash on Wheels” mobile app, linking sanitation services with new technology.

While detailing the vision document, the state’s chief secretary, Anurag Jain, said that suggestions for the document were gathered from every district and panchayat, with special support from the NITI Aayog. The three key pillars of a developed Madhya Pradesh are happiness, prosperity, and culture.

“The state is emphasising 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' to promote employment and industry. Farmers are being connected with new technologies; 97% of farmers’ digital registries are complete - the highest in the country. Three AI cities will be developed in the state as part of expanding the service sector. Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in India where the entire government is accessible on one screen. From today, citizens can access 500 online government services through the MP e-Seva Portal, with 1,750 more services to be added soon,” Jain said.

The 70th Foundation Day also saw MP reportedly becoming the first state to launch intra-state air services. Several key and innovative initiatives, including the ‘PM Shri Aerial Tourism Helicopter Service,’ ‘Digi Yatra,’ ‘Flybrary,’ ‘Kids Play Zone,’ and the upgraded CAT-II ILS system, were launched by the CM from the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal.

In the initial phase, the PM Shri Aerial Tourism Helicopter Service will operate in three major tourism sectors - Indore–Ujjain–Omkareshwar, Bhopal–Madai–Pachmarhi, and Jabalpur–Bandhavgarh–Kanha.

This service will allow tourists to cover multiple destinations in less time, while also promoting rural and semi-urban employment, homestay businesses, and local product marketing.

The initiative will also open new opportunities for helicopter charter companies, tourism agencies, guides, and women’s self-help groups.

The service will be operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, strengthening air connectivity between tourist destinations in Madhya Pradesh. Operations will run five days a week in each sector.

Sector-1: Managed by M/s Trans Bharat Aviation, Sectors-2 and 3: Managed by M/s Jet Serve Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Each helicopter will have at least six passenger seats.

On Saturday only, the CM flagged off six mobile medical units (MMUs) as part of the central government’s Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.’

The CM emphasised, “These MMUs will ensure that no resident of tribal villages is deprived of medical facilities. Health care will reach villages that have no government health centres or hospitals within a 10-kilometre radius. The units will provide free medical consultations, medicine distribution, maternal and child care, immunisation, creation of Ayushman Bharat Health IDs, physiotherapy using modern equipment, screening for sickle cell anaemia, diabetes and other pathological tests.”