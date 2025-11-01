Congress calls India’s exit from Tajikistan airbase a setback for strategic diplomacy

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday described India’s decision to wrap up operations at Tajikistan’s Ayni airbase as “yet another setback” for the country’s strategic diplomacy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said India had established the Ayni air force base in the early 2000s and had since expanded its infrastructure.

“Given its strategic location, India had ambitious plans to expand its presence at Ayni,” he stated.

“However, four years ago, India was given a clear message that it must gradually withdraw. It now appears that India has finally closed the base, which was its only overseas military facility,” Ramesh added.

“This is, without doubt, yet another setback for our strategic diplomacy,” he remarked.

Incidentally, Ayni is located approximately 10 km from Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, which has a remarkable museum, Ramesh noted. One of the museum’s most striking exhibits is the Buddha of Nirvana, believed to be over 1,500 years old.

India has concluded its operations at the strategically significant airbase in Ayni following the lapse of a bilateral agreement, according to sources familiar with the matter.