Duration, frequency of Uttarakhand Assembly sessions among the lowest in country: Report

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand prepares to celebrate its Silver Jubilee year, a stark data-driven report released by the Dehradun-based advocacy group, SDC Foundation, has raised serious questions about the functioning of the State Assembly.
The findings indicate that the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly is among the least active in the country, significantly trailing national averages.
According to the analysis, while the Assemblies of 31 Indian states convened for an average of 20 days in 2024, Uttarakhand’s session lasted a mere 10 days. Furthermore, the total sitting duration in Uttarakhand amounted to only 60 hours, placing it 22nd out of 28 states analysed in terms of legislative activity.
The SDC Foundation’s factsheet, titled "Comparative Performance of Uttarakhand Assembly: Gaps and Challenges," relies on annual reports from PRS Legislative Research, a respected national body working on democratic governance.
"It is a matter of deep concern that both the frequency and duration of the Uttarakhand Assembly sessions are among the lowest in the country," Anoop Nautiyal, Founder of the SDC Foundation, told TNIE.
"The soul of democracy lies in accountability, and when our government and representatives meet barely a few days a year, it signals a severe crisis in governance and democratic responsibility." The data reveals a consistent pattern of low legislative engagement.
In 2024, Odisha had sessions for 42 days, followed by Kerala (38 days) and West Bengal (36 days).
However, Uttarakhand, alongside Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh, managed only 10 days of sittings, securing a joint position near the bottom of the ranking.
This follows 2023 trend, wherein Uttarakhand held the lowest number of sessions nationally, meeting for only 7 days (44 total hours).
Between 2017 and 2024, the Uttarakhand Assembly sat for an average of only 12 days annually, starkly contrasting with Kerala’s 44-day average or Odisha’s 40 days.
Nautiyal emphasised that the Assembly exists not just as a formality but for legislative work, passing laws, and debating policy matters of public interest.
"The government often excuses itself by claiming there is no 'business' for the house, but the reality is that hundreds of issues in the state require policy and legislative intervention," he added.
Nautiyal also questioned the government’s decision to hold the upcoming special session on November 3 and 4 in Dehradun instead of Gairsain, suggesting the latter location would lend greater impact and legitimacy to the proceedings.
Concluding his remarks, Nautiyal stated that Uttarakhand must transform from a "state of celebration" to a "state of accountability and action."
He stressed that the future role of the Assembly must be a platform for responsibility, not just ceremonial events.