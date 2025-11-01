Duration, frequency of Uttarakhand Assembly sessions among the lowest in country: Report

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand prepares to celebrate its Silver Jubilee year, a stark data-driven report released by the Dehradun-based advocacy group, SDC Foundation, has raised serious questions about the functioning of the State Assembly.

The findings indicate that the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly is among the least active in the country, significantly trailing national averages.

According to the analysis, while the Assemblies of 31 Indian states convened for an average of 20 days in 2024, Uttarakhand’s session lasted a mere 10 days. Furthermore, the total sitting duration in Uttarakhand amounted to only 60 hours, placing it 22nd out of 28 states analysed in terms of legislative activity.

The SDC Foundation’s factsheet, titled "Comparative Performance of Uttarakhand Assembly: Gaps and Challenges," relies on annual reports from PRS Legislative Research, a respected national body working on democratic governance.

"It is a matter of deep concern that both the frequency and duration of the Uttarakhand Assembly sessions are among the lowest in the country," Anoop Nautiyal, Founder of the SDC Foundation, told TNIE.

"The soul of democracy lies in accountability, and when our government and representatives meet barely a few days a year, it signals a severe crisis in governance and democratic responsibility." The data reveals a consistent pattern of low legislative engagement.

In 2024, Odisha had sessions for 42 days, followed by Kerala (38 days) and West Bengal (36 days).