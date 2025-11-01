Four years on, GIC Jaiharikhal in Uttarakhand still awaits upgrade to fully residential school

DEHRADUN: A four-year-old plan to upgrade the Government Inter College (GIC) in Jaiharikhal, Pauri Garhwal, into a fully residential school remains stalled, despite the institution boasting two former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand among its alumni.

Locals are demanding immediate action to revive the project, lamenting the neglect of a school that once served as an educational hub for the entire Garhwal region.

"If GIC Jaiharikhal had been developed on the lines of the renowned Netarhat school in Jharkhand, it could have become a model educational center for meritorious students across Garhwal," stated Gram Pradhan Jaihari, Pragati Aswal.

The Education Department had sent a proposal to the state government to transform the school into a modern residential model, but official sanction is still awaited.

The project initially gained traction in 2018 when then-Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced its development. The funding model involved 60 per cent contribution from the Hans Foundation and 40 per cent from the Uttarakhand government.

"The Hans Foundation completed its part, repairing the roof, walls, floors, windows, and doors of the school's D Block. However, construction halted in 2022 due to the non-release of the state government's budget, leaving the plan in limbo ever since," revealed departmental sources.

"GIC Jaiharikhal was established on 700 'Nali' of land donated in 1922—a massive collective educational gift to the village at that time," explained Block Panchayat Member Shashi Bisht. "At one point, Jaiharikhal was the education epicenter of Pauri district. Students from far-flung villages came here. Its alumni include politicians, administrative officers, military officials, teachers, and scientists," he added.

Block Education Officer Amit Kumar Chand confirmed the partial repair work: "The D Block has been repaired. A proposal for the repair of C Block has been sent to the government for sanction. The plan to develop it into a residential school is proposed, and a decision must be made at the government level." Local representatives and parents have urged the government to prioritize the pending proposal to restore the historic school’s lost glory.

Notably, former CMs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, along with IAS topper Anurag Srivastava, studied at this very institution.