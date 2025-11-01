Gujarat Congress alleges BJP’s municipal empire mired in corruption, internal revolt

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, alleging massive corruption across municipalities in the state. From North Gujarat to Saurashtra, the Congress claims BJP-run local bodies are mired in scams, inflated tenders and internal revolts, with even BJP members writing complaints against their own leaders.

Calling the situation “pathetic and corrupt to the core,” the Congress demanded immediate state action, saying the municipal system has become a den of loot while public services collapse.

The storm of allegations against Gujarat’s BJP-ruled municipalities is intensifying — and this time, the thunder comes not just from the Opposition, but from within the BJP’s own ranks.

Gujarat Congress, sharpening its political blades, has accused the ruling party of turning local governance into a “bazaar of corruption” across the state.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Dr Hiren Banker dropped a dossier of evidence, asserting that “BJP’s corruption is no longer an allegation — it’s a confession.”

He claimed that BJP’s own leaders are now penning letters against their party-run municipalities, exposing what he called a “systematic loot of public money under saffron cover.”

The Congress highlighted how Amreli district has allegedly become a symbol of the rot. In Chalala Nagar Palika, the internal power struggle has boiled over — 20 out of 24 members have filed a no-confidence motion against the BJP president and vice-president.