‘He’s my boyfriend, not my rapist’: UP woman on man jailed for 20 years

In an unexpected twist to a rape case, an 18-year-old woman from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that the man convicted of allegedly raping her is, in fact, her boyfriend.

According to reports, the woman had gone missing in 2022, when she was still a minor. Her parents subsequently lodged a police complaint accusing their neighbour, identified as Shakib, of kidnapping her. Following the complaint, Shakib was arrested, and the girl was rescued by the police.

Recently, a court convicted Shakib under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sentencing him to 20 years in prison and imposing a fine.

However, after his conviction, the woman reportedly arrived at Shakib’s residence and expressed her desire to stay there. She told the media and local officials that her father had coerced her into giving a false statement in court during the trial. The woman said she now wishes to marry Shakib after his release from prison and intends to live in his house until then.

She was accompanied to Shakib’s home by her brother and maternal uncle, but her presence there on Wednesday sparked protests by her family members and Bajrang Dal activists. Following the unrest, authorities shifted her to a state-run shelter home for her safety.

Police officials said the woman, now an adult, is legally free to make her own decisions. However, her continued stay at Shakib’s residence had become untenable due to mounting social pressure on his family.

Shakib’s father has maintained that his son was falsely implicated in the case and expressed hope that the truth would eventually come to light.