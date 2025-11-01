Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat, aircraft lands safely

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here received a threat email on Saturday claiming that there was a "human bomb" onboard a flight (IndiGo) from Jeddah to Hyderabad, following which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely, police said.

The airport authorities lodged a complaint with police, saying they received the threat email at around 5.30 am which warned them to "prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad."

The email further stated "...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast," police said.

All stakeholders were alerted and the flight was diverted to Mumbai airport where it safely landed, they said adding "all (security) checks were carried out and no issue was found."