IMD predicts warmer Nov, no harsh winter

NEW DELHI: November is likely to be relatively warmer and wetter than usual in most parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Met Office has also indicated that weaker La Niña conditions are likely to persist in the coming months, dispelling rumours of an extremely harsh winter.

However, it noted that the La Niña phenomenon could result in decreased rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the northeast monsoon.

Predicting warmer nights and relatively cooler days, the Met office stated that the daytime temperatures would be normal to below normal across most areas, barring parts of northeast India, northwest India, southern peninsular, and the Himalayan foothills.

Regarding minimum temperatures, most of the country is likely to experience above-normal minimum temperatures, except in some regions of northwest India where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are anticipated. Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan may experience colder nights, the weatherman said.

As for November rainfall, the northeast monsoon over South Peninsular India—comprising five meteorological subdivisions: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Kerala & Mahe—is likely to be normal, accounting for 77-123% of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The LPA of rainfall in South Peninsular India for November, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is approximately 118.7 mm. Overall, most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during November 2025.