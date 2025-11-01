'India moving towards wiping out Maoist terror,' says PM Modi at inauguration of new Chhattisgarh assembly building

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Chhattisgarh's journey in the last 25 years has been an inspiring one as it has now emerged as a symbol of prosperity, security and stability although it was earlier identified with Naxal violence and backwardness.

He also said that a legislative assembly is not merely a place for framing laws but a vibrant centre for shaping the state's destiny.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Chhattisgarh legislative assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, PM Modi said every thought emerging from the assembly should reflect the spirit of public service, a commitment to development, and confidence in taking India to greater heights.

"The true significance of the new assembly building's inauguration lies in our collective resolve to perform our duties with sincerity and uphold the spirit of democracy," he said.

All of us need to remember that this legislative assembly is not just a place for making laws, but a vibrant centre and a powerful force in shaping the destiny of Chhattisgarh.

Therefore, we must ensure that every idea emanating from here reflects the spirit of public service, the resolve for development, and the belief in taking India to new heights, he said.

We have to build an India, lay the foundation of a Chhattisgarh that can move forward on the path of development while remaining connected to its heritage.