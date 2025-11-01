India to host maritime information sharing workshop next week, experts from 30 countries to participate

NEW DELHI: Amid the growing importance of global maritime security, Gurugram will host the world’s leading maritime experts for the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW) 2025 next week.
It is the Indian Navy’s flagship event organised by the Information Fusion Centre, Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).
The Navy confirmed on Saturday that representatives from 30 nations, which include members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Djibouti Code of Conduct and Jeddah Amendment and BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal group of countries, will attend the workshop from November 3- 5.
The event aims to deepen regional collaboration and strengthen real-time information sharing across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
This third edition of MISW, themed “Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region,” will feature thematic sessions for IORA, BIMSTEC, and DCoC/JA participants, with contributions from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), international information-sharing centres, and leading shipping companies.
The sessions will include panel discussions to chart a roadmap for a resilient maritime information ecosystem, highlighting India’s support in setting up National Maritime Information Sharing Centres (NMISCs) across partner nations.
The workshop will culminate with a high-fidelity Table Top Exercise (TTX) simulating real-world maritime threats such as piracy, drug smuggling, and human trafficking, allowing delegates to practise coordinated response planning.
Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, will inaugurate the event, which will feature a keynote address by Sushil Mansing Khopde, Additional Director General of Shipping.
In line with India’s maritime vision of “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR),” the IFC-IOR, established in December 2018, has emerged as a key platform for enhancing safety and security in the IOR.
Headed by Captain Sachin Kumar Singh, the Centre hosts International Liaison Officers from 15 countries and collaborates with 57 maritime security constructs and 25 partner nations.
The Navy said the outcomes of MISW 2025 will help shape the future of the region’s maritime information ecosystem, reinforcing India’s role in fostering a secure, stable, and cooperative Indian Ocean.