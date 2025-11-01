India to host maritime information sharing workshop next week, experts from 30 countries to participate

NEW DELHI: Amid the growing importance of global maritime security, Gurugram will host the world’s leading maritime experts for the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW) 2025 next week.

It is the Indian Navy’s flagship event organised by the Information Fusion Centre, Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The Navy confirmed on Saturday that representatives from 30 nations, which include members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Djibouti Code of Conduct and Jeddah Amendment and BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal group of countries, will attend the workshop from November 3- 5.

The event aims to deepen regional collaboration and strengthen real-time information sharing across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

This third edition of MISW, themed “Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region,” will feature thematic sessions for IORA, BIMSTEC, and DCoC/JA participants, with contributions from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), international information-sharing centres, and leading shipping companies.