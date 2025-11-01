Kashmir to have eco-friendly water transport with electric-hybrid boats

SRINAGAR: Kashmir will soon have eco-friendly water transport with electric hybrid boats after the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Jammu and Kashmir government signed an MoU to jointly develop an Urban Water Transport System in Srinagar, modeled on the highly successful Kochi Water Metro.

The MoU was signed by Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir while Chief Engineer (Transport & Logistics), IWAI signed on behalf of the Authority.

The MoU, which was formally presented to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration in developing and promoting an integrated, water-based urban transport network connecting key destinations along Dal Lake and River Jhelum.

The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance intra-city connectivity, and promote sustainable, eco-friendly mobility within Srinagar.

Under the agreement, J&K Government would provide administrative and logistical support, including necessary clearances, land acquisition, and the development of allied infrastructure.

It will also ensure efficient first- and last-mile connectivity, integrating the Water Metro into the broader urban transport ecosystem of the Union Territory.