Kashmir to have eco-friendly water transport with electric-hybrid boats

SRINAGAR: Kashmir will soon have eco-friendly water transport with electric hybrid boats after the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Jammu and Kashmir government signed an MoU to jointly develop an Urban Water Transport System in Srinagar, modeled on the highly successful Kochi Water Metro.
The MoU was signed by Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir while Chief Engineer (Transport & Logistics), IWAI signed on behalf of the Authority.
The MoU, which was formally presented to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration in developing and promoting an integrated, water-based urban transport network connecting key destinations along Dal Lake and River Jhelum.
The initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance intra-city connectivity, and promote sustainable, eco-friendly mobility within Srinagar.
Under the agreement, J&K Government would provide administrative and logistical support, including necessary clearances, land acquisition, and the development of allied infrastructure.
It will also ensure efficient first- and last-mile connectivity, integrating the Water Metro into the broader urban transport ecosystem of the Union Territory.
The IWAI will provide technical expertise and guidance for the project, oversee maintenance of navigational channels and aids, and facilitate capacity-building programmes for inland water transport personnel.
It will also ensure navigation safety and the adoption of modern operational systems.
The proposed Rs 900 crore project envisions establishing water transport connectivity through electric-hybrid boats for local passenger movement — featuring five routes with ten terminals on Dal Lake and two routes with eight terminals on River Jhelum.
This network will complement existing road infrastructure and offer an alternate, green mode of urban transit.
Both parties agreed to work jointly to obtain statutory clearances and address environmental, forest, and local considerations related to project execution.
The funding structure will be finalised through mutual consultation, while a detailed implementation roadmap will be prepared in the coming months.
The project is expected to enhance urban mobility, boost tourism, and create new livelihood opportunities by introducing a modern, sustainable mode of transport.
An official said a similar inland water transport model is also being explored for Jammu, reflecting the government's broader vision to harness the potential of the region’s waterways for integrated urban transport development.