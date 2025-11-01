Lucknow gets 'Creative City of Gastronomy' tag from UNESCO

LUCKNOW: UNESCO on Friday declared Lucknow a 'Creative City of Gastronomy' at the 43rd session of its General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, officials said. The designation places Lucknow among 70 gastronomy cities worldwide and makes it the second Indian city to win the title after Hyderabad. This honour comes at a time when Lucknow is celebrating 250 years as the capital city of Awadh.

UNESCO in a statement, said that to celebrate World Cities Day 2025, it has added 58 new cities to its Creative Cities Network. With these additions, the network now includes 408 cities from more than 100 countries. Among the newly designated cities in the “Cities of Gastronomy” category are Lucknow (India), Zaragoza (Spain), Songkhla (Thailand), San Javier de Loncomilla (Chile), Quanzhou (China), Matosinhos (Portugal), Kelowna (Canada), Cuenca (Ecuador), and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah (Saudi Arabia).

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh welcomed the move, saying that the global recognition reflected how tourism was contributing to the vision of Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

“Under PM Narendra Modi’s vision and CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, UP has become a source of national pride. Culinary tourism has long attracted visitors to the state and the tag will help the state build the sector further," he added.