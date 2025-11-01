Maharashtra Opposition holds 'march for truth' against voter list 'irregularities,' seeks immediate rectification

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, on Saturday held a protest march demanding the rectification of alleged irregularities in the voter list ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra.

Accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of turning a blind eye to the voters' list irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions and additions, the Opposition stressed that the local body polls should be held only after rectifying the shortcomings.

The 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) started from Fashion Street in southern Mumbai in the afternoon and culminated at the BMC headquarters a kilometre away, with former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, MNS' Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, among others, taking part.

Addressing the rally organised at the end of the march, Uddhav Thackeray said his name was uploaded on the 'Saksham' app from a fake mobile.

"I have a doubt that it was done to remove my name from the voters list," the former chief minister claimed. Reciting a dialogue from Sholay, he used the 'anaconda' jibe to target the BJP.

"Like the dialogue 'pachees kos door jab bachcha rota hai to maa kehti hai so jao nahi to Gabbar aa jayega', I want to tell you all to stay awake or else anaconda will come," Thackeray said.