Mokama murder fallout: ECI transfers administrative officers, suspends two SHOs

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has on Saturday ordered a major reshuffle of administrative and police officials in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter.

The move comes amid growing tension in the region and allegations of administrative lapses.

“Along with the transfers, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the case, while directions have been issued for disciplinary action against three senior officers for dereliction of duty,” a senior ECI official said.

ECI in the order said, “Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)-cum-Returning Officer of the 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency, Chandan Kumar, has been replaced by IAS officer Ashish Kumar, who currently serves as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the Patna Municipal Corporation.”

He said the commission’s swift intervention follows reports of deteriorating law and order in the area ahead of the elections.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO Barh-1, and Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, have been transferred with immediate effect, the ECI said in the order. “They will be replaced by Anand Kumar Singh and Ayush Shrivastava, both belonging to the 2022 RR batch,” it said.

The ECI has also instructed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the three officers, who have been moved out of their current postings.

Earlier in the day, two police officials, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan, were suspended in connection with the alleged murder of a Jan Suraaj worker, according to Patna Rural Superintendent of Police (SP).

The action was taken following preliminary findings that suggested negligence in maintaining peace and security in the area.