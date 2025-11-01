Omar rebuts as L-G says govt has ‘all powers’

SRINAGAR: Tensions flared in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after L-G Manoj Sinha said that the demand for statehood should not be used as an excuse to delay governance, asserting that the elected government enjoys “all powers”. The remark drew a sharp response from the ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who accused him of “lying” and not returning a single file.

While speaking at the Foundation Day of J&K UT at SKICC here, Sinha said on the day J&K Reorganisation Act was passed, the Home Minister had informed Parliament that there will be first delimitation, then Assembly elections and then restoration of statehood at an appropriate time. He was indirectly referring to the elected government, which has been pressing for restoration of statehood to J&K.

“I know when Assembly elections in J&K were held, the situation was clear to everybody—that the elections were held for UT Assembly. The excuse that work will be done only after getting statehood cannot be accepted,” L-G said.

CM Omar reacted, saying, “If the L-G has said that, we will respond at the right time.”