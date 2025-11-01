Pak Defence Minister accuses India of ‘proxy war’, says New Delhi wants to keep Islamabad busy on borders

As Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to uphold a ceasefire following days-long talks in Istanbul to ease border tensions, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif used the moment to accuse India of waging a “proxy war,” remarks seen as a familiar attempt to deflect from Islamabad’s mounting internal and external challenges.
In an interview with Geo News, Asif said mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye were showing promise but went on to allege that India was trying to keep Pakistan “preoccupied” on both its eastern and western borders. He claimed that New Delhi had been engaged in a “proxy war” against Pakistan since the Ashraf Ghani era in Afghanistan.
“If necessary, we will present proof,” Asif said, further asserting that India “has already faced setbacks on the eastern front, Modi has gone silent.”
Asif's statements can be seen as a continuation of Pakistan’s long-standing narrative of blaming India for its regional insecurities while seeking legitimacy in international mediation.
The Istanbul agreement, brokered with Qatari and Turkish support, came after weeks of border skirmishes and failed talks in Doha. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire, with a principal-level meeting scheduled for November 6 to decide on implementation modalities.
According to Geo News, Asif also claimed that for the first time, the issue of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan, calling it "Pakistan's issue," had been raised at the international level. He said the talks included a clause holding Afghanistan accountable if any illegal activity originated from its soil, a notable shift after Pakistan repeatedly accused Kabul of harbouring anti-Pakistan militants.
“There has been no hostile activity from our side; the ceasefire violations are being committed by Afghanistan,” Asif told the channel, rejecting Kabul’s allegations against Pakistan’s establishment.
The minister said anger was rising across Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province most affected by cross-border militancy, and called for “civilised relations” between the two nations. “The losses Pakistan has suffered over the past five decades are collective losses of both nations,” he added, a remark critics say attempts to equate Islamabad’s own role in destabilising Afghanistan with shared suffering.
Asif confirmed that the Torkham border had been reopened only to facilitate the expulsion of illegal Afghan nationals, not for trade. He said all trade activities and visa processing would remain suspended until talks conclude.
Border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan in October had forced Islamabad to seal its borders for trade and travel, halting the repatriation of Afghan families from Pakistan.
While Pakistan continues to accuse India of interference, India has always maintained that Islamabad must first dismantle terror networks operating from its soil before seeking credibility as a peace broker in the region.