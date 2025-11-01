Pak Defence Minister accuses India of ‘proxy war’, says New Delhi wants to keep Islamabad busy on borders

As Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to uphold a ceasefire following days-long talks in Istanbul to ease border tensions, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif used the moment to accuse India of waging a “proxy war,” remarks seen as a familiar attempt to deflect from Islamabad’s mounting internal and external challenges.

In an interview with Geo News, Asif said mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye were showing promise but went on to allege that India was trying to keep Pakistan “preoccupied” on both its eastern and western borders. He claimed that New Delhi had been engaged in a “proxy war” against Pakistan since the Ashraf Ghani era in Afghanistan.

“If necessary, we will present proof,” Asif said, further asserting that India “has already faced setbacks on the eastern front, Modi has gone silent.”

Asif's statements can be seen as a continuation of Pakistan’s long-standing narrative of blaming India for its regional insecurities while seeking legitimacy in international mediation.

The Istanbul agreement, brokered with Qatari and Turkish support, came after weeks of border skirmishes and failed talks in Doha. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire, with a principal-level meeting scheduled for November 6 to decide on implementation modalities.