Russia, US to join Navy events next year; China, Pak & Turkey not invited

NEW DELHI: More than 55 countries have expressed their willingness to participate in the Indian Navy’s simultaneous hosting of three major international maritime events at Visakhapatnam in February 2026. The United States and Russia will take part, but China, Turkey, and Pakistan have not been invited.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Navy Vice Chief, confirmed that “both the United States and Russia have confirmed participation in the International Fleet Review and the Milan exercise”. He said that “they would be sending their ships, and some aircraft are also expected.”

The Navy will hold the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs from February 15 to 25, 2026. This will be the first time all three events will be held together.

At a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on Friday, Vice Admiral Vatsayan said, “We have extended invites to a large number of nations, and so far, we have got responses from over 55 countries who have expressed their willingness to attend,” he said. “A very large number of navies are also participating through high-level delegations. These numbers will change as confirmations are still coming in.”