Russia, US to join Navy events next year; China, Pak & Turkey not invited

NEW DELHI: More than 55 countries have expressed their willingness to participate in the Indian Navy’s simultaneous hosting of three major international maritime events at Visakhapatnam in February 2026. The United States and Russia will take part, but China, Turkey, and Pakistan have not been invited.
Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Navy Vice Chief, confirmed that “both the United States and Russia have confirmed participation in the International Fleet Review and the Milan exercise”. He said that “they would be sending their ships, and some aircraft are also expected.”
The Navy will hold the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs from February 15 to 25, 2026. This will be the first time all three events will be held together.
At a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on Friday, Vice Admiral Vatsayan said, “We have extended invites to a large number of nations, and so far, we have got responses from over 55 countries who have expressed their willingness to attend,” he said. “A very large number of navies are also participating through high-level delegations. These numbers will change as confirmations are still coming in.”
The Vice Admiral declined to say whether China had been invited, but officials later confirmed that China, Turkey, and Pakistan were not invited. According to sources, Turkey was excluded because of its support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, reflecting India’s broader geopolitical assessment. Earlier this week, Indian officials skipped the Turkish National Day reception at Ankara’s embassy in New Delhi.
The Defence Ministry said the events will reflect India’s commitment to free, open, and inclusive seas, guided by initiatives such as Mahasagar, the Act East Policy, IONS, and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.
A Presidential Fleet Review at sea will be the highlight, featuring India’s indigenously built platforms, including INS Vikrant, Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class frigates, and Arnala-class corvettes.
The 2026 convergence, the ministry said, would transform naval tradition into strategic cooperation and underscore India’s role as a responsible maritime power.