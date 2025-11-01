Shah warns of ‘jungle raj’ return; Priyanka says Bihar, even Nitish, being ruled from Delhi as battle heats up

As Bihar heads for assembly elections, the campaign rhetoric intensified on Saturday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trading sharp barbs, one invoking “jungle raj” under the RJD-led opposition, the other accusing the NDA government of being “run from Delhi.”
According to PTI reports, Shah and Vadra addressed rallies across the state, the former virtually, after bad weather prevented him from flying to Gopalganj, Samastipur, and Hajipur, and the latter by road, after her helicopter failed to take off for Khagaria, forcing her to travel by car from Patna to Begusarai.
Shah said the polls offered a “clear choice between the Modi-Nitish combine, which stands for development, and the RJD-helmed opposition that would bring back jungle raj.” Addressing his virtual rallies, the home minister warned voters against a return to “lawlessness” under the RJD, citing the alleged high-handedness of Sadhu Yadav, the brother of former CM Rabri Devi.
“This election is an opportunity to decide who should be entrusted with Bihar’s future. On one side are those who ushered in jungle raj. On the other are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who have brought development,” Shah said.
He recalled the “misdeeds” of Sadhu Yadav, former chief minister Rabri Devi’s brother, citing the 1999 car showroom incident during Misa Bharti’s wedding. Yadav, who had served as both MLA and MP from Gopalganj, wielded immense influence during his sister’s tenure. One of the most talked-about episodes from that period was his alleged involvement in forcibly driving away cars from a showroom for Misa Bharti’s wedding. Prime Minister Modi had referred to the incident at a rally earlier this week, without naming anyone.
Shah referred to villages that had witnessed caste massacres during RJD rule. Shah also outlined key NDA promises, including reopening all sugar mills in five years, adding Rs 3,000 to the annual Rs 6,000 PM-KISAN benefit, and expanding the “Jeevika Didi” women’s empowerment scheme.
At his Samastipur address, Shah hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “trying to protect infiltrators” through his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. “Let Rahul Gandhi take out as many yatras as he pleases. Each and every infiltrator will be driven out. We welcome the Election Commission’s decision to carry out the SIR exercise across the country,” he said.
He also promised completion of the Rs 85-crore renovation of Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of goddess Sita, within two years and accused the Congress of insulting B.R. Ambedkar. Paying tribute to late Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Shah praised his contributions to Hajipur and Bihar’s politics.
In sharp contrast, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, launching her campaign in Begusarai, claimed that the “double-engine government” was nothing but a “single-engine rule from Delhi.” “Please do not get fooled. The people of Bihar have no voice, and even Nitish Kumar ji, the Chief Minister, enjoys no respect,” she told the crowd.
Before her rally, Vadra told reporters that the NDA had “failed to deliver” despite two decades in power. In her 30-minute speech, she invoked the scenic yet impoverished landscape along the Ganges, saying, “So much poverty you people have suffered despite so much natural wealth all around.”
Taking on Modi and Shah, she said, “They spend all their time blaming Nehru and Indira Gandhi for Bihar’s problems. They talk of one crore jobs, why didn’t they create them in the last ten years?”
Vadra accused the government of “robbing 65 lakh voters of their rights” by deleting names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and claimed that Modi’s policies had enriched “a few businessmen friends” at the cost of the poor. “Now they are resorting to vote theft,” she alleged.
She also urged women not to “sell their votes” in exchange for welfare payouts. “Take the Rs 10,000 they offer you, but don’t vote for them in return,” she said, while lauding Rahul Gandhi’s “relentless pursuit of social justice” and the Congress’s historical role in building key national institutions like IITs and IIMs.
Vadra promised that an INDIA bloc government would replicate the social welfare models of Congress-ruled states such as Telangana and Rajasthan. Dismissing the BJP’s “jungle raj” warnings, she said, “Law and order is already bad in Bihar. Look at the murder of a political worker two days ago and the killings of businessmen in recent months, what jungle raj are they talking about?”
