'Lay down arms...': Surrendered Maoist leader Bhupathi appeals to active members in police-released video

Senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupathi, who surrendered to the Maharashtra police last month along with 60 other cadres, urged cadres to lay down arms and join the mainstream to work among the masses.

In a video message released by the Gadchiroli police on Saturday, Bhupathi noted that the movement's disconnect with the people demonstrates the "failure of the path" of armed struggle.

"Active Maoists must leave the path of violence, surrender, and join the mainstream to work among the people," he said.

The former spokesperson of CPI (Maoist) also shared his mobile number, along with that of another surrendered comrade, Rupesh, so that ultras who reconsider their path can contact them to quit the movement.

He further accused the Central Committee of the proscribed outfit of taking a "hardened approach" due to its unwillingness to let go of armed struggle, despite recognizing the changes taking place all around.