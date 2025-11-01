Two students killed, five injured in school van-SUV collision in Rajasthan’s Itawa

KOTA: Two girl students were killed on the spot, and five others critically injured, when a private school van collided with an SUV near Itawa town, around 80 km from Kota, on Saturday morning, police said.

Itawa DSP Shivam Joshi said the accident occurred at around 8 am when the school van, carrying 10 to 12 students from Gaita village to a private school in Itawa, lost balance and collided with an SUV heading towards Bundi.

The collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned.

Eyewitnesses reported that the school van lost balance after a tyre burst.